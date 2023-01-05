Pennsylvania Sen. Casey to undergo prostate cancer surgery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania says he’ll undergo surgery for prostate cancer, but is expected to make a full recovery. The 62-year-old Casey said in a statement Thursday that he was diagnosed last month. He says the news came as a shock, but he says he has an excellent prognosis and is confident that treatment will allow him to continue working in the U.S. Senate “with minimal disruption.” Casey is serving his third term. He hasn’t said whether he will run for a fourth term in 2024, a year when Democrats face a difficult Senate map.

