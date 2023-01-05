NH Dems ask national party not to ‘punish’ them on primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire Democrats are asking the national party not to “punish” them while overhauling its 2024 presidential primary calendar. In a letter to the Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking arm, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley argued Thursday implementing the proposed shakeup may amount to a “poison pill” against his state’s traditional role as among the first to vote. Buckley notes New Hampshire law mandates the state hold the nation’s first presidential primary. The DNC rulemaking committee voted last month to propose moving South Carolina’s primary to Feb. 3 and having Nevada and New Hampshire vote three days later. South Carolina’s primary would replace Iowa’s caucus as the leadoff.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.