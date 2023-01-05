Report: Lawsuit settled in Maryland newsroom shooting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The families of victims in the Capital Gazette shooting and some newspaper employees who survived the deadly 2018 attack have dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun and Tribune Publishing after settling the case. The terms of the settlement are confidential. The Capital Gazette reports that the plaintiffs on Tuesday filed a joint notice in court with The Sun and Tribune, to dismiss the claims in Anne Arundel Circuit Court against the news organization and its parent company. The negligence lawsuit had been filed in 2021 shortly after the gunman, Jarrod Ramos, was found criminally responsible for the shooting. The suit alleged that the attack in Annapolis was “a preventable tragedy.”