India takes up economic woes of poor nations in virtual meet

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has convened a virtual summit of developing countries to evolve a strategy for a redress of their economic woes from the developed world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it is difficult to predict how long the present instability will last but that developing countries should try to shape the future world order. India is steering the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations’ summit in 2023 and is expected to use the opportunity to gain prominence in global decision-making during its presidency. The current summit being held Thursday and Friday will discuss COVID-19, debt and inflation, and how the conflict in Ukraine is decreasing access and affordability of food and fuel.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.