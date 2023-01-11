UAE names oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has named a veteran technocrat who both leads Abu Dhabi’s state-run oil company and oversees its renewable energy efforts to be the president of the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai. The announcement Thursday naming Sultan al-Jaber highlights the balancing act ahead for this crude-producing nation. Al-Jaber, a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, serves as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which pumps some 4 million barrels of crude a day and hopes to expand to 5 million daily. Those revenues fuel the ambitions of this federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

