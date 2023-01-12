A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

Revelations that classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at the president’s Delaware home, have prompted questions on how the circumstances compare with the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s residence. This week, White House officials have said that “a small number of documents” were discovered last November and that a second batch was found in storage at Biden’s home. In contrast, roughly 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump, including some that were recovered after his lawyers provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.

