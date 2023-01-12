Bannon’s lawyers ask to quit wall case, citing ‘differences’

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon’s lawyers want out of his border-wall fraud case and have told a judge he is unwilling to speak with them directly. They said Thursday that they have irreconcilable differences about how to proceed. Bannon is a conservative rabble-rouser and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump. His current lawyers are David Schoen and John Mitchell. The judge says they must stay on the case until a Feb. 28 hearing. That’s Bannon’s deadline to find new counsel. The 69-year-old Bannon has pleaded not guilty to duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the southern U.S. border.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.