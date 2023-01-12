Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Organizers of the Burning Man counterculture celebration have become the latest plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of “green energy” projects in the works in Nevada. Burning Man and four co-plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court this week accusing the Bureau of Land Management of breaking environmental laws in approving Ormat Nevada’s exploratory drilling in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno. Friends of Nevada Wilderness, Friends of Black Rock/High Rock Inc. and two local residents joined the suit. They say the agency’s environmental review ignored potential harms that could come from a large-scale geothermal project.

