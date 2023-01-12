‘Catastrophe’: Cardinal Pell’s secret memo blasts Francis
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday. The Vatican announced on Thursday the arrangements as new revelations emerge of the Australian prelate’s growing concern about what he considered the “disaster” and “catastrophe” of the papacy under Francis. Pell had served as Francis’ first finance minister for three years before returning to Australia to face child sex abuse charges. He died on Tuesday at a Rome hospital of heart complications following hip surgery. He was 81.