Emhoff to visit Poland and Germany amid rising antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is set to visit Poland and Germany this month amid rising antisemitism. Emhoff will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and hold meetings aimed at combatting antisemitism in the U.S. and worldwide. Emhoff is the first Jewish person to be married to one of the top two nationally elected U.S. officials. Emhoff will visit Krakow, Poland, and stop at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp and then will go to Berlin to join a meeting of European special envoys and coordinators working to combat antisemitism. Emhoff was a successful entertainment lawyer in California when his wife was elected vice president. He has said he’s “going to speak out against hate.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.