‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ezra Miller has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in which the “Flash” actor will avoid jail time. Miller will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of trespassing into a southern Vermont home last spring. Miller is due in court Friday for a change of plea hearing. Court documents show Miller will receive a suspended jail sentence, be placed on probation for a year, and fined $500 plus a $192 surcharge. Miller pleaded not guilty in October to charges of stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the actor last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.