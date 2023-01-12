‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ezra Miller has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in which the “Flash” actor will avoid jail time. Miller will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of trespassing into a southern Vermont home last spring. Miller is due in court Friday for a change of plea hearing. Court documents show Miller will receive a suspended jail sentence, be placed on probation for a year, and fined $500 plus a $192 surcharge. Miller pleaded not guilty in October to charges of stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the actor last year.