Former top Israeli legal officials oppose judicial reforms

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former top Israeli legal officials have spoken out against sweeping reforms to the country’s justice system planned by the new conservative government. In a letter published Thursday, the officials lend their opposition to a growing outcry against the proposed overhaul. Seven former attorneys general and four other former senior legal officials signed a letter denouncing the changes. They said the proposals are destructive to the country’s legal system. Israel’s new government has made overhauling the country’s justice system a centerpiece of its agenda. The reforms have prompted an uproar over what critics say is a major threat to the country’s democratic fundamentals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.