Hungary ready to sue EU executive over education funding cut

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian government minister says the country will take legal action against the European Union’s executive arm if it cannot reach an agreement on EU funding for university study-abroad programs. A recent decision by the European Commission to cut funding for the Erasmus student exchange program at many Hungarian universities is “unacceptable and unbearable,” the minister said Thursday. The funding cut, which would affect Hungarian students studying abroad through the EU’s Erasmus program, comes as part of a series of financial penalties the bloc has imposed on Hungary in an effort to bring it into line with rule of law and democracy standards. Hungary’s government will provide financing for the program if EU funds do not arrive, the minister said.

