IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season

WASHINGTON (AP) — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns. The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported that the IRS watchdog is seeing “a light at the end of the tunnel” of the IRS’ customer service struggles, thanks to the hiring of thousands of new workers and tens of billions of dollars in new funding provided to the IRS in the Democrats’ climate and health law. Agency leadership says taxpayers should expect a smoother filing season this year.

