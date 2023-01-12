Memphis Tigers to retire Lorenzen Wright’s No. 55 next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Memphis plans to retire the jersey of former basketball player Lorenzen Wright during a game next month, more than 12 years after he was fatally shot. The program said Wednesday that it will retire Wright’s No. 55 at halftime of the game against Tulane on Feb. 4. Wright was a standout frontcourt player for Memphis, ranking 49th on the Tigers’ all time scoring list with 1,026 points before going on to a 13-year career in the NBA. He was named in 2009 to the school’s Hall of Fame. Wright’s slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in the city’s history. His body was found in a swampy field in July 2010.

