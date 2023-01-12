News outlets seek access to evidence in Paul Pelosi attack
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, has filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking to access evidence against the man charged in last year’s attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, the San Francisco district attorney’s office introduced audio and video evidence against David Depape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi. But the office has refused to release the evidence to the media. Attorneys for the coalition said in the motion filed Wednesday that “the public and press have standing to assert their rights of access to court records and proceedings.”