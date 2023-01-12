Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels but experts say it will take much more to precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update Thursday shows that “extreme” drought has been virtually eliminated. Two weeks ago extreme drought covered 35% of California. The Drought Monitor characterizes the improvement as a significant reduction in drought intensity but cautions that large parts of the state still have moisture deficits. Most of the state is now in the “severe” or “moderate” categories of drought.