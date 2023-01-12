Sheriff: Remains found of woman missing since Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference Thursday that workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves. Knes was positively identified by dental records and authorities say she drowned. The remains of her husband were found shortly after the storm struck. One other person, 72-year-old James Hurst, remains missing after choosing to ride out the storm on his sailboat at Fort Myers Beach.

