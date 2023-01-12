Large tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service soon after issued a tornado emergency for several counties just north of the capital city of Montgomery as the same storm system moved eastward. The weather service said there were numerous reports of tree and structural damage in Selma.

