Worker injured when Chicago building gives way, trapping him

CHICAGO (AP) — Fire officials say a worker was hospitalized in grave condition Thursday after a Chicago building partially collapsed, trapping him beneath debris before firefighters rescued him. The Chicago Fire Department says three workers were in the three-story building working when a portion of the structure collapsed in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood about 11 a.m. When fire crews arrived, one of the workers was still unaccounted for, but firefighters found the worker under debris about 30 minutes later. Deputy Chief Shaun Hayes told reporters at the scene that the worker was trapped under three to five feet of debris. Fire officials say he was taken to a hospital in “grave condition.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.