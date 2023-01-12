Workers missing after explosion at propane site in Quebec
SAINT-ROCH-DE-L’ACHIGAN, Quebec (AP) — Authorities in Quebec say an explosion has hit a propone facility and several workers are missing. Quebec provincial police say evacuations are underway following Thursday’s blast in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, which is a town about 30 miles north of Montreal. The Montcalm regional municipality says three or four workers are unaccounted for. It warns that more explosions are possible because of the propane tanks on site and it is telling people to stay away.