Brutality of Russia’s Wagner gives it lead in Ukraine war

Fierce battles in eastern Ukraine have thrown a new spotlight on a private Russian military group led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The Wagner Group is spearheading the push to jump-start Russia’s offensive in Donetsk province. The ferocious house-to house fighting has produced some of the bloodiest encounters since Russia invaded Ukraine more than 11 months ago. The company first was spotted in action in eastern Ukraine after a separatist conflict erupted there in April 2014. In the years since, they have deployed to Syria, Libya, Central African Republic and Mali. The U.S. has expanded sanctions against Wagner for its role in Ukraine and mercenary activities in Africa.

