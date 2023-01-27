Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families. John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in September and agreed to testify against others in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case. His sentencing originally was set for Feb. 2. Federal prosecutors filed papers Jan. 20, seeking a delay. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves approved the request Friday. Davis led the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 through July 2019. He had control of federal welfare money that was misspent on expenses such as drug rehab for a former pro wrestler.

