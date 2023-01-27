US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges on Friday. The men are Rafat Amirov of Iran, Polad Omarov of the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Khalid Mehdiyev of Yonkers, New York. They were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. Though authorities didn’t identify the alleged target by name, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City, confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

