2 Indian fighter jets crash, killing pilot

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two Indian air force jets have crashed in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, killing one pilot. The Indian air force said on Twitter the aircraft were on routine operational training mission on Saturday. One of the three pilots involved sustained fatal injuries, and an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident. The air force did not name the aircraft involved in the crash, but local media reported they were the Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets. A senior police official told the Press Trust of India news agency that two pilots managed to eject safely and it is not clear whether the planes collided.

