Gallego holds first events of Arizona Senate campaign

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Ruben Gallego has held the first public events of his U.S. Senate campaign, taking aim at independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema and casting his candidacy in a patriotic appeal to the American dream. On Saturday the fifth-term congressman recounted his journey from a poor family in Chicago to cleaning toilets as a Harvard student and a tough combat deployment as a U.S. Marine in Iraq. Gallego began his campaign on Monday with a video posted to social media and embarked on a national media tour before returning to Arizona.

