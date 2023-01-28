Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California district attorney has confirmed that a farmworker charged with killing seven people was enraged by a $100 work-related repair bill. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe says Chunli Zhao told investigators his supervisor demanded that he pay for damage to his forklift after it collided with a bulldozer on a mushroom farm. Zhao says the co-worker operating the bulldozer was to blame for the crash. Authorities say the 66-year-old man shot and killed four people and wounded a fifth Monday at California Terra Garden in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. He then allegedly went to a former worksite and killed three former co-workers.

