Liverpool’s FA Cup title defense over; Reynolds at Wrexham

Liverpool has become the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup as the defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round. Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma drove a close-range finish into the roof of the net to earn Brighton a come-from-behind win. Premier League leader Arsenal was eliminated by Manchester City on Friday to join nine other top-flight clubs ousted in the third round. They included Chelsea and Newcastle. Wrexham takes on second-tier Sheffield United in the fourth round later Sunday. The fifth-tier team is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Reynolds was pictured arriving at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground for the game.

