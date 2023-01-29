Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one of the twin Ohio boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered nationwide attention last month has died. Columbus police said the approximately six-month-old boy was reported not breathing shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead less than an hour later at a hospital. The boy and his brother had been in an idling car taken Dec. 20 as their mother was picking up an order at a restaurant. One child was found hours later in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport. The other boy was found on the evening of Dec. 22 in an abandoned car in Indianapolis.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.