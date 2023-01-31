Adani $2.5B share sale pushes through amid fraud claims

NEW DELHI (AP) — The closely watched $2.5 billion share sale launched by Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, has been fully subscribed, bucking expectations after a turbulent week in which the conglomerate’s shares plunged in a tussle with a U.S. short-seller. Before trading closed on Tuesday, over 100% of shares in the Indian group’s flagship Adani Enterprises was subscribed, according to Bombay Stock Exchange. While some Adani-linked shares went up, three were still down between 5% to 10%. The share sale success is seen as a crucial test of confidence for Adani, whose sprawling empire shed tens of billions of dollars within a week after Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of stock market manipulation and fraud. The Adani Group has rejected the accusations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.