Detroit-area man convicted of aiding Islamic State in Syria

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a Detroit-area man who was captured on a Syrian battlefield in 2018 has been convicted on charges of providing support to the Islamic State group and attending one of the group’s training camps. A federal jury in Detroit convicted 32-year-old Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli on Monday of charges of providing and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group, conspiring to provide material support to the group, and attending an Islamic State training camp. Prosecutors say the Dearborn, Michigan, man faces a maximum 50-year prison sentence at his May 11 sentencing. Musaibli was captured by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in 2018, flown back to the U.S. and charged in July 2018.

