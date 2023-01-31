Ex-Ohio speaker’s lawyer questions ‘vibes,’ judge’s fitness

CINCINNATI (AP) — An attorney for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has questioned the fitness of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican’s corruption trial. Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue Tuesday, as Householder’s trial resumed after a week’s pause due to a juror’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Marein described bad “vibes” in court, where Black earlier scolded Householder’s legal team for being unprofessional during open statements. The judge told Marein he is fit to hear the case. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, ex-chair of the Ohio Republican Party, are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

