US accuses Russia of endangering nuclear arms control treaty

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is faulting Russia for failing to allow on-the-ground nuclear inspections, accusing Moscow of endangering arms control efforts. The administration delivered its assessment Tuesday in a report to Congress. The State Department summarized the findings. The administration’s tough words come after months of more hopeful statements that the two nations would be able to salvage cooperation on arms control despite tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia announced last summer it was temporarily suspending site inspections on its territory. Moscow says U.S. sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine had changed conditions for nuclear cooperation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.