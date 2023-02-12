Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A pro-reform newspaper says Iran has relased an award-winning filmmaker more than six months after arresting him for criticizing the government. Mohammad Rasoulof is one of several prominent artists, athletes and other celebrities detained in recent months for criticizing authorities. His 2020 film, “There is No Evil,” won the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. He was arrested in July for criticizing the government’s crackdown on protests in the southwestern city of Abadan over a deadly building collapse. Two months later, nationwide protests broke out after a 22-year-old woman died in the custody of Iran’s morality police. The newspaper reported Rasoulof’s release on Monday, saying he had recently been furloughed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.