Israeli jets hit militant site in Gaza after rocket attack

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Residents of the Gaza Strip say Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes at militant sites in the coastal Palestinian territory. The airstrikes early Monday appear to be a response to the firing of a rocket by Palestinian militants toward southern Israel on Saturday evening. Israeli air defenses intercepted the rocket. The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing complex run by Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Gaza-Israel frontier had been mostly quiet in recent months, but there have been intermittent rocket fire and airstrikes influenced by soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

