today at 7:33 PM
Published 7:19 PM

Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl

ansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of NFL Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
ansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half of NFL Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker’s kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

