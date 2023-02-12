Philippines: China ship hits Filipino crew with laser light

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says a Chinese coast guard ship twice hit a Philippine coast guard vessel with a “military-grade laser light” that caused temporary blindness to some of its Filipino crew in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippine coast guard on Monday described the Chinese action as a blatant violation of Manila’s sovereign rights in the busy waterway. The Philippine coast guard said the Chinese coast guard ship had also maneuvered dangerously close on Feb. 6 to block the Philippine coast guard’s BRP Malapascua patrol vessel from approaching the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal. China, the Philippines and four other governments have long been locked in increasingly tense territorial conflicts in the disputed sea, which many regard as an Asian flashpoint.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.