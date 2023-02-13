Arkansas malpractice bill restricts trans youth medical care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are trying to effectively reinstate a ban on gender-affirming care for minors with a proposal that makes it easier to file malpractice lawsuits against doctors who provide the treatments. A state Senate panel on Monday has endorsed legislation that would allow someone who received gender-affirming care as a minor to file malpractice lawsuits against their doctor for up to 30 years after they turn 18. Under current Arkansas law, medical malpractice claims can be filed within two years of an injury. The measure is an effort to privately enforce a ban on gender-affirming care that’s been temporarily blocked by a judge.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.