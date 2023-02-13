Blast from gas leak in Ottawa suburb seriously injures two

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A morning gas explosion in an Ottawa suburb Monday has injured 12 people, including two children. Officials say two men were seriously hurt and had to be pulled out of the rubble. The blast destroyed four houses still under construction and damaged surrounding homes. Ottawa Paramedic Services says two children were among six people taken to hospital immediately after the explosion. Two men had serious injuries, but all in hospital were in stable condition. Other injured people were released at the scene.

