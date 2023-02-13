Polygamy kidnapping suspect jailed; his niece said to be OK

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs is jailed in North Dakota on kidnapping charges. The father of the 10-year-old girl Heber Jeffs kidnapped told KSTU-TV that she is safe. Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed says Heber Jeffs was arrested by federal agents Saturday. He is jailed in Ward County with an extradition hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. It isn’t immediately clear if Heber Jeffs has an attorney. Kidnapping charges were filed out of Utah against him in December. Authorities say he was apparently following orders from an imprisoned Warren Jeffs to keep the girl separated from her mother.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.