UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA-appointed investigators have held European soccer’s ruling body mostly responsible for chaotic security failures at the Champions League final in Paris last May. The failed security operation put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk. The investigation panel writes in a 220-page document, “it is remarkable that no one lost their life.” The panel concludes UEFA “as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster.” A failed security operation saw tens of thousands of fans held in increasingly crushed queues for hours before the game at the 75,000-capacity Stade de France. It’s also a key venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

