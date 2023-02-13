Ukrainian Peewees advance with 2-0 win over Romania

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The boys’ hockey team of Ukrainian refugees extended its celebrated stay in Canada for a few more days, at least. Maksym Kukharenko scored a power-play goal and Matvii Kulish earned the shutout in the Ukrainian Selects 2-0 victory over Team Romania Wolves in an elimination game at the International Peewee Tournament in Quebec City. The Ukrainians, who have been celebrated around town since their arrival some two weeks ago, are three wins from clinching a spot in the tournament Class AA championship on Sunday. They advanced to play the Vermont Flames Academy on Friday.

