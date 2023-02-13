US criticizes Israeli settlement plans but offers no action

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States has criticized new Israeli plans to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. But it is giving no indication it plans to take any action against its close Middle Eastern ally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the plans late Sunday, saying they were in response to recent deadly Palestinian violence. Officials said Israel will legalize nine unauthorized settlement outposts and give the green light to some 10,000 new homes in other settlements. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he was “deeply troubled” by the decision, which he said hurts peace prospects. But he made no mention of any action the U.S. might plan in response.

