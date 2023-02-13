Wisconsin lawmakers seek to redefine illegal strip searches

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would further define illegal strip searches after a school superintendent told six girls to remove their clothes during a search last year for vaping devices last year. The bill introduced Monday would define a strip search as one in which underwear-covered genitalia is exposed or touched by the searcher. The girls removed their clothes down to their underwear. Strip searches are illegal under Wisconsin law. But a prosecutor says the searchers were legal because the girls’ private areas weren’t exposed.

