Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:08 PM

Biden yanks human rights candidate over anti-Israel comments

KTVZ

By MATT LEE and JOSHUA GOODMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has withdrawn its pick of a human rights activist to a post at the Organization of American States over recent comments blasting a top House Democrat as being “Bought. Purchased. Controlled” by pro-Israel groups. The State Department on Friday nominated James Cavallaro to serve as a member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a watchdog monitoring the Americas. But his nomination was pulled Tueday after a New York-based Jewish publication published an article revealing Cavallaro’s long history of posts critical of Israel and U.S. support for the Jewish state.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content