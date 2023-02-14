Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico. As much as a foot of snow was possible around Flagstaff, Arizona. A 40-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening. A short stretch of I-40 near Winslow also was shut down as the storm continued to move east. Overnight lows below zero were forecast in the Sierra along the California-Nevada line.

