California-based freelance journalists win $100,000 prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Two California-based journalists won $100,000 in the American Mosaic Journalism Prize, announced on Wednesday. The Heising-Simons Foundation says it is the largest dollar prize given annually for journalism in the U.S., and it is given for excellence in long-form work about underrepresented groups. Cerise Castle, from Los Angeles, won for an investigative piece on gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The other award went to Oakland-based writer and podcaster Carvell Wallace. He was honored for piece on Black cyclist Justin Williams and an essay he published on Medium about how his mother’s life would have been different if she had an abortion instead of him.

