China national soccer boss arrested on corruption charges

BEIJING (AP) — The head of China’s national soccer federation has been arrested on corruption charges in the latest blow to the country’s effort to grow its standing in the international game. A one-sentence statement from the ruling Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog body says Chen Shuyuan had been placed under investigation by national and Hubei provincial sports bodies. No details were given about the accusations against him. Chen is head of the Chinese Football Association and vice chair of its party committee. Despite its success in the Olympics, China has only qualified for one World Cup 20 years ago. President and party leader Xi Jinping declared a goal to make the country a football superpower, but funding and enthusiasm have dwindled.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.