Man with explosives arrested outside Swiss parliament

GENEVA (AP) — Police in Switzerland’s capital say they have evacuated Parliament and related offices after a man in a bulletproof vest was arrested near one of its entrances and found to be bearing explosives. “In early afternoon, federal security staffers noticed a man at the southern entrance of the Parliament building whose appearance — he was wearing a bulletproof vest and weapon holster — and behavior were suspicious,” Bern police said in a statement. “During a body check that followed, a rapid test turned up explosives.” The statement did not provide any detail on the explosives.

