Open hearts, helping hands: Jill Biden’s valentine to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The handprints of military children pressed onto paper hearts will decorate a corner of the White House as first lady Jill Biden celebrates Valentine’s Day. She also has a valentine for the United States, and it will be revealed on the lawn facing Pennsylvania Avenue as Tuesday breaks. The White House says her message this year is “Reach out with Open Hearts and Helping Hands this Valentine’s Day.” The first lady worked with children on the “heart” projects when she visited their school at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum in New York on Jan. 30. Valentine’s Day is one of Jill Biden’s favorite holidays. She also displayed Valentine’s Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.